Defense aims to block mother’s testimony about Jeremiah Valencia’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Attorney’s are trying to block a mother’s testimony about the murder of her son.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the attorney for Jordan Nunez, the man charged in the death of Jeremiah Valencia is asking that Tracy Pena, Valencia’s mom, not be allowed to testify at trial.

Pena is a key witness in the case against Nunez. She has already taken a plea deal for charges relating to her son’s death. The boy was allegedly abused in his Nambe home by Nunez and his mother’s boyfriend.

Nunez is accused of helping bury the boy’s body near a highway.