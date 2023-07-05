ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque drivers came across an unexpected sight on their morning commute; deer wandering the streets. Taylor Rader captured two deer hanging around apartment buildings near Montgomery and Pennsylvania around 7:45 a.m.

She said they ran out of the arroyo and made their way onto the grass across the street. New Mexico Game and Fish told News 13 it’s not unheard of to see deer in the Metro. They said the hot, dry conditions have the deer looking for food and water.