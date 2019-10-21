Declutter your space and tackle projects with help from More than Organized

We all have good ideas from time to time and there are some great ideas that just never take off. Oftentimes, there isn’t a safe place to store these ideas until we’re ready to take action.

Certified professional organizer and simplicity expert Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More than Organized is here to help. She explains that often, our minds have a lot of clutter as we might have ideas of plans you want or mean to do.

Miriam encourages people to write down ideas in a notebook to save for later. She demonstrates how you can use a different book for different subjects or topics and can pull them out as they are needed.

“The trick is to have a set amount of space that you’re gonna devote to where you store your ideas so that you always know where to go to when you’re ready for that idea,” said Miriam.