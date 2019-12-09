December 9 Morning Rush: Albuquerque dentist indicted on felony medical insurance fraud wants charges dismissed

1.An Albuquerque dentist charged with felony medical insurance fraud continues to practice. Back in September, the Office of the Superintendent charged Dr. William Gardner for practicing without a license and sending bills to insurance companies for procedures he had down to collect money. Investigators say Gardner did this between May and August 2018. He’s expected to go to trial for this case next December. In the meantime, Gardner maintains he’s innocent and says he will continue to practice until he has to surrender his license.

Full story: Albuquerque dentist indicted on felony medical insurance fraud wants charges dismissed

2. The City of Albuquerque is investigating the fifth crash along Central involving one of its ART buses. The crash happened Sunday evening near the botanical gardens. Officials tell KRQE News 13 the driver reportedly thought they were going into the right lane when they then overcorrected and hit the bus. The buses have only been in service for just over a week. City officials say they’re now evaluating what changes need to be made to the system for things to run more smoothly.

Full story: Fifth ART bus crash reported since full service began

3. Unsettled weather continues this morning from the weekend. Snow showers will come to an end in the northern mountains by mid-morning, and rain showers to the south will stick around until this evening, with a couple showers lingering in the SE until Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cooling down big time on the east side of the state.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Tuesday is Election Day for two city council runoffs. Incumbent Isaac Benton is up against Zackary Quintero in the Central Albuquerque District while Brook Bassan and Ane Romero are running for a vacant seat in the northeast heights District 4.

Full story: Early voting ends for city council runoff; Election Day on Tuesday

5. A Valencia High School teacher’s idea of bringing in clothes for students in need is really taking off thanks to community support. The school has already received so many donations that it’s now running a ‘thrift store’ free, for any students during school hours and is mostly student-driven. The high school’s welding class is putting together racks and the special education department is learning life skills by helping to wash and fold the clothing.

Full story: Valencia High School teacher creating free ‘thrift store’ for students in need

Top Morning Stories