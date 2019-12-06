December 6 Morning Rush: Mother and son arrested for child abuse, death of 12-year-old child in New Mexico

1.A mother and son from Nevada are behind bars in New Mexico after the death of the woman’s 12-year-old daughter. Heather Rooks, 39, and her 17-year-old son are accused of child abuse. State Police say on Sunday, Rooks was traveling near Santa Fe with her son and daughter when Rooks claims the girl was throwing a tantrum. That’s when she says her son sat on the girl for about 45-minutes until she stopped moving. At some point, someone called for help. The girl was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

Full story: Mother and son arrested for child abuse, death of 12-year-old child in New Mexico

2. Two ART buses are out of commission after three crashes in less than a week. One crash happened on Thursday near Central and Washington and the other two took place on Wednesday. One crash left a bus with a broken front door. The city says drivers are not paying attention to bus-only lanes. There were no serious injuries in any of the crashes. The city will consider installing more barriers along Central but could not say how quickly that will happen.

Full story: Video shows first crash involving ART bus; police respond to third crash Thursday

3. High pressure moves overhead today, so weather conditions will improve. Partly cloudy skies are expected with light wind and cooler temperatures. We stay dry and calm Saturday, before the next system moves in Sunday, bringing rain showers and snow to the mountains.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico mother is thanking first responders who went above and beyond to save her baby during the recent snowstorm. On Thanksgiving, Stephanie Boles went into labor 11 weeks early in Santa Fe. Despite the snow and ice-packed roads, her partner got her to the hospital but they would find out she needed to seek treatment at a hospital in Albuquerque as her baby was too premature. With the bad weather, air transport was grounded and ground transport was not running. A Santa Fe nurse was able to coordinate a police escort for the couple from Santa Fe to Albuquerque which is out of their jurisdiction.

Full story: Mother-to-be thanks first responders for getting her to hospital during snowstorm

5. New Mexico students will soon get a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn directly from those working on the International Space Station. Tuesday morning, UNM will be hosting a live chat with astronauts on the space station. They plan to discuss research that’s being done on ISS and how it relates to some of the research at UNM. Everything kicks off on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at UNM’s Student Union Building.

Full story: UNM, New Mexico students preparing for live chat with International Space Station

Top Morning Stories