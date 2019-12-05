December 5 Morning Rush: Neighbors want homeless ‘Martineztown Fire Bug’ to stop lighting fires

1.An Albuquerque neighbor says she’s pressing charges against a homeless man who keeps setting fires in the Martineztown neighborhood. The man is reportedly known to police and the fire department. Neighbors say although he appears to suffer from mental illness, they are afraid. They say the man has been setting campfires around the neighborhood for years, even in people’s backyards and they want him stopped before some serious damage takes place.

2. With more than a year out until elections, political campaign groups are already targeting one New Mexico congresswoman. Southern New Mexico Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has become the subject of several tv campaign ads. These ads are connecting Torres Small to key Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They end with the phone number to Torres Small’s office and a message opposing the impeachment of President Trump. Political experts say the money from national groups could encourage more Republican challengers to jump into the race. So far, there are two.

3. Scattered, light rain showers are moving across the central parts of the state this morning. You may need an umbrella this morning, but rain will not last all day. The afternoon and evening will be dry and sunnier. Snow showers will linger in the mountains until the evening.

4. KRQE’s The Series is back. In part one, KRQE News 13 talks to a New Mexico girl who lost her best friend to suicide. She says the girl’s death at just 11-years-old was prompted by online bullying. New Mexico teens weighed in about what they experience every day online, the good and the bad and we get their perspective about what parents may not know.

5. An Albuquerque woman is making an appearance on next year’s Forbes 30 under 30 list. Taylor Stern is only 27 but she’s already considered a top innovator in the sports world. The Forbes list is compiled of 600 innovators under 30 across 20 categories like education, finance, law, and sports. Stern graduated from UNM and now works with the Dallas Cowboys and is a part of an Emmy winning documentary on Dak Prescott. She says her New Mexico experience set

Top Morning Stories