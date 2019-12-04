December 4 Morning Rush: City of Albuquerque hosts first-ever ‘de-escalation training’ to defuse dangerous situations

1.The City of Albuquerque is taking a new approach to change the atmosphere downtown and to make it safer. The city is helping downtown businesses by offering training on how to handle tricky situations safely before they get out of hand. The training will take on everything from defusing potentially dangerous situations with criminals or angry customers, to safely working with those who have had too much to drink. The city says the training was inspired after talking to community members.

Full story: City of Albuquerque hosting first-ever ‘de-escalation training’ to defuse dangerous situations

2. A mother is asking the public in the metro area for help finding her special needs son’s stroller after it was stolen from their home. Rianna Eldridge says it was taken Monday night or early Tuesday morning near Copper and Texas. The $500 stroller was specially made for her son Colton who was born with a condition called Beckwith-Weidmann Syndrome. Police told Eldridge they already have some leads.

Full story: Mother pleads for return of stolen stroller for her special needs son

3. Rain showers are in the forecast for this morning, with some wintry mix and snow in the mountains and northeast highlands. Rain accumulation will be light today, with only up to .25″, and only a dusting of snow is possible in the mountains.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. There’s mixed reaction over the University of New Mexico promoting a new book authored by a woman accused of helping her husband cover up an embezzlement scandal against the university. The UNM-themed children’s book, authored by Marjori Krebs, tells the story of Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy visiting UNM. Authorities say her husband, former athletic director Paul Krebs stole university money to go on trips, sometimes she was with him. The criminal complaint also says Marjori made an anonymous donation to UNM to make the scandal go away. Some people KRQE News 13 spoke with say UNM should not be promoting the book. Marjori has never been charged and UNM says she’s a valued faculty member and that they’re proud to make her book available.

Full story: UNM promoting book written by wife of former athletic director Paul Krebs

5. You’ll see barriers on ART bus lanes as you head out on the roads Wednesday. For months, there’s been a problem with drivers illegally crossing the ART lanes. Police hope orange barriers will keep that from happening. It’s similar to when cement barriers were put up on Atrisco. The city doesn’t give an exact timeline as to how long these temporary barriers will be up.

Full story: Temporary barriers installed for Albuquerque’s ART bus lanes

Top Morning Stories