December 31 Morning Rush: Family looking for dogs stolen on Christmas Eve night

1.An Albuquerque family is on a desperate search for their missing dogs. Veronica Gurule and her family believe their dogs Lobo and Minner were taken from their yard near Arenal and Goff. They say it must’ve happened on Christmas Eve while they were gone. The family is now offering a $100 reward for each dog.

2. People in Albuquerque can expect to see more condos and apartments popping up. This comes as the city experiences an apartment boom with about 600 unites being added this year alone. Realtors say, on the other hand, fewer homes are being built. Some realtors believe construction workers are being pulled to other projects which stopping new housing developments. To fill the demand, more apartment developers are stepping in.

3. New Mexico is waking up with cold temperatures this morning, but a warming trend continues today! Highs will return to the 40s for many and even the 50s to the south. Today will be mostly cloudy across central NM, but the weather stays quiet and dry for all through NYE.

4. An Albuquerque brewery is preparing for the new year with some surprise attention on the small screen. Bow and Arrow Brewery got a subtle shoutout in the newest season of Canadian series “Letterkenny” on Hulu.

5. A local barber is giving back to the community one haircut at a time. Gabriel Vigil-Rascon is a barber based out of Los Lunas but Monday night he was in downtown Albuquerque giving free haircuts. He set up shop along Central to give a fresh cut to anyone who needed one. Vigil-Rascon says it’s the little interactions that mean the most.

Top Morning Stories