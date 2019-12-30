December 30 Morning Rush: Woman dies following Christmas day shooting

1.Albuquerque police have identified the victim in the city’s 79th homicide this year as 19-year-old Paloma Sanchez. Sanchez was shot on Christmas morning and died on Sunday after being taken off of life support. Police have yet to identify any suspects in the case.

2. Next Sunday, a candlelight vigil will be held for the Rio Rancho family that was killed on Christmas. Friends of the Velasquez family held a fundraiser at the Paleta Bar near Coors and Montano to help with funeral expenses. The bodies of Carlos and Marilyn Velasquez, along with their sons, 22-year-old Roberto and 14-year old Adrian were found in their home near Unser and Paseo Del Volcan on December 25. Authorities are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

3. Quiet weather settles in today. The entire state will be dry and most will be sunny as well. Temperatures are starting out very cold this morning, and daytime highs won’t be much warmer than Sunday. ABQ will struggle to climb through the upper 30s today.

4. The number of interpreters working for the City of Albuquerque is now going up. The city says it’s helping to provide more language services to Spanish speakers as well as other groups with help with the upcoming election. The nonprofit Valley Community Interpreters say about 75% of requests are for Spanish but they also provide services in everything from Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and Swahili. Language access is currently available with APD and 911 services but the city wants to expand it to all city departments within the next year or two.

5. Starting on Monday you can recycle your Christmas tree as the city kicks of its “tree-cycling” service. You can now drop off up to five trees at the Montessa Park and Eagle Rock Convenience Centers and at Ladera Golf Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

