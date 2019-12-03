December 3 Morning Rush: New domestic violence gun law aimed at protecting victims falls short

1.A state senator is in the hot seat to make changes to a new law that aims to protect victims of domestic violence. KRQE News 13 found there’s a loophole in a new law that could make the law weak. The state implemented new gun control legislation back in July that allows a judge to order domestic violence suspects or those with a restraining order against them to temporarily give up their guns. Since being implemented, 91 people have filed to have a suspect’s guns taken though only 14 people have had to do so. Under the law, a judge cannot order a search of the suspect’s home to find a firearm. Senator Cervantes says he will now consider making amendments to this new law.

2. Dozens of Rio Rancho students will be looking for another way to school as 10 school buses are out of commission. Police are pointing the finger at vandals as authorities say on Saturday, thieves cut a hole in a fence to the transportation yard. The thieves then crawled under 10 buses used for students with disabilities and cut the wiring. The district says it’s upsetting for them and students and says it’s increasing security at their transportation yard.

3. This morning is starting out over 10 degrees warmer than yesterday on the east side of the state, this, as two air masses sit over NM. Temps will be much warmer to the east, and south today, while temps will be cooler to the northwest. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, with calm winds.

4. A group of New Mexicans is coming together to help out after a tragic fire that killed their neighbor and three of his dogs. Seven other dogs and a group of puppies were rescued and although a local business is taking them in for now, these pups will soon need forever homes.

5. Meow Wolf’s new ride at Elitch Gardens Theme Park in Denver is in the running for the Best New Theme Park Attraction to Debut in 2019. The ride called The Kaleidoscape opened back in April and takes visitors through a total of eight sections, each with their own theme.

Top Morning Stories