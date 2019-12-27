December 27 Morning Rush: New Mexico winter storm brings spot rain showers, flurries

1. If you have plans to drive on I-25 or I-40, you need to prepare for driving on slippery roads. This morning and tomorrow afternoon will be the worst times to be driving on the highways. Spot showers will be possible in Albuquerque all day. The best chance for rain will be when the front passes around 3 pm. Accumulations in the metro should be closer to a dusting on Saturday.

Full story: Winter storm brings precipitation, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

2. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office is responding to sexual abuse allegations by James Hallinan who last served as a media contact for Attorney Hector Balderas. Hallinan tweeted that he and other staffers had been sexually assaulted by the governor but did not offer any other details about when this allegedly happened. The governor’s office is saying those accusations are “categorically false”.

Full story: Governor’s office responds to sexual abuse allegations

3. A warning for drivers along the ART route. Police will start handing out tickets to violators starting next week. In the past two weeks, APD has issued 155 warnings to people crossing into or over the ART lanes.

Full story: Police will soon issue tickets along ART route

4. CNM film students are taking on the growing film industry. They have raised thousands to fund a new project and they’re hoping to catch the attention of Netflix. “Thought I Lost You” started out a script by writer Riley Del Rey about a cowboy traveling through space and time and has since turned into a full-blown pilot episode and will use only local actors. While the ultimate future of the film is up in the air, Del Rey hopes it inspires big productions coming to film here.

Full story: New project hopes to inspire film studios to pull from New Mexico talent

5. If you’re driving around downtown you may see an unusual billboard. It appears to be an add for a lawyer but look a little closer and you’ll realize it appears more than what meets the eye. Visit the website advertised and you’re taken to a site with moving pictures and a familiar mask seen at Meow Wolf. Now people are wondering if the art collective is responsible for the ad and if so, why.

Full story: New mysterious billboard sparks interest among passersby

Top Morning Stories