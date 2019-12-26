December 26 Morning Rush Police investigate after 4 people found dead in Rio Rancho

1. Four people were found fatally shot at a residence in Rio Rancho and Thursday, police will continue combing through evidence at the house. The victims were discovered on Wednesday inside the home on Medina Meadows near Unser and Paseo del Volcan. Police have yet to identify those shot, but KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she’s a relative and states the victims were a mother, father, and their two sons. She says she was with the family on Christmas Eve and that they were all supposed to meet on Christmas. The woman’s brother and mom went to check the home after not hearing from anyone, soon after police were called. Police have not released additional information on the shooting only saying that there is no threat to the public.

2. Albuquerque Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on Wednesday near Lomas and Louisiana. Officers also report that in a separate incident, one woman was sent to the hospital after she was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound in a parking lot off of Kathryn and San Mateo.

3. We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds on Thursday ahead of our next winter storm. Temperatures will be slightly above average in areas with extra sunshine. The mountains get slammed on Friday with mixed precipitation starting off for locations near 5,000 feet.

4. Albuquerque Animal Welfare is inviting families to share their homes with a homeless pet for a holiday sleepover. Officials say that there are currently hundreds of cats and dogs in need of foster homes. Some animals have been in shelters since the summer and officials hope people will open their homes to give them a break from shelter life. The shelter provides a care package with everything needed for the animal including food and bedding.

5. The state is urging the public to kick off the new year by exploring the great outdoors. The parks division is hosting a series of hikes at parks around the state on New Year’s Day as part of the national First Day Hikes initiative. One of those hikes runs along Elephant Butte Dam which is only open to pedestrians this one day a year.

Top Morning Stories