December 24 Morning Rush: Video shows NMSP officer use SUV to stop accused drunk driver

1.Dramatic dash camera video will likely be used against a man who’s accused of driving drunk and slamming into three cars in one night. Bunnie Gifford is charged with aggravated DWI after police say he blew twice the legal limit. A State Police officers on patrol along I-25 last month says he smelled burning rubber and that’s when he saw a Chevy Sonic driving on just three tires. The officers tries a PIT maneuver to stop the car and soon learns the driver was involved in a hit and run involving three cars.

Full story: Video shows NMSP officer use SUV to stop accused drunk driver

2. Those serving our country this Christmas are getting a little piece of home thanks to local students. Kids spent hours writing letters to send in care packages overseas. Teachers at South Valley Prep say their middle school students are getting more through this project than just lessons in writing and geography, they’re getting a powerful lesson in paying it forward. Blue Star Mothers are behind the project. This year, students wrote more than 150 letters.

Full story: Military overseas getting a little piece of ‘home’ this holiday thanks to Albuquerque school

4. The City of Albuquerque will continue delivering free firewood to seniors. If you’re 60 years old or older and live in Bernalillo County, you can call to request the wood. They say the wood is a suitable size for fireplaces but not necessarily wood-burning stoves.

Full story: Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs Department delivering free firewood

5. Turns out, Santa isn’t the only one with a naughty or nice list. The BioPark does as well. This week, the BioPark is tweeting out which animals have been on their best behavior this year and which ones have not.

Full story: ABQ BioPark posts animals on Santa’s naughty and nice lists

Top Morning Stories