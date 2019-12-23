December 23rd Morning Rush: Body found in field near Meadow Lake

1. Authorities confirm a body was found under a couch in a field in Valencia County. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to an area near Meadow Lake where the body was found Sunday afternoon. They could not confirm the age or gender of the person found. The investigation is active with assistance from New Mexico State Police and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

2. Albuquerque drivers say they’re dealing with people cutting corners during heavy rush-hour traffic. Their commutes are already taking longer than normal because of nearby construction and drivers say this only adds to their frustration. People are now bypassing the on-ramp from northbound Coors onto Paseo. Not only is it illegal, but it’s putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department to see if officers will be out cracking down, but have yet to get a response. The City of Albuquerque plans on making lane expansions on streets like Paseo and Unser to curb some of these traffic woes. However, no date has been set yet.

3. Snow and rain will move into New Mexico for Christmas Eve. A more impactful winter storm will affect the state by the end of the week.

4. Two University of New Mexico basketball players are suspended. UNM says senior Carlton Bragg and junior JJ Caldwell are “being withheld from competition and team activity until further notice.” The two missed Sunday’s game. When asked if APD was looking into the players, a spokesperson would only say they have nothing to report.

5. Residents at an Albuquerque nursing home have something to smile about after Santa came to visit a little early. One of the home’s employees organized a gift drive for residents at the Ladera Center. She says originally she was asking for donations of blankets and fuzzy socks, but it turned into so much more with things like games and puzzles being donated too. About 250 gifts in total were handed out.

