December 20 Morning Rush: Prosecutors find new evidence against man accused of killing teen in case of mistaken identity

1.Prosecutors will continue building their case against a New Mexico man they say targeted a teen and murdered him. Mark Hice is accused of killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018. Initially, police thought it was a case of mistaken identity, but now, prosecutors say in Facebook messages that Hice said he wanted to get in a shootout with people threatening him. That night, prosecutors say he got into a shootout with the car Martinez was in with some friends, killing Martinez and injuring three others.

2. Drivers in the metro are making money off of a new trend but it involves trusting complete strangers with some individuals’ most prized possession. They’re renting out their cars using car-sharing apps like Turo and Getaround. The apps work like Airbnb, allowing people to compare cars and prices.

3. It’s a clear and cold start to Friday. High pressure moves overhead today, which will keep all of NM sunny, and most cities across the state will be warming up. The warm-up will continue into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine through Saturday.

4. Construction work will soon start on a New Mexico museum’s second location and with the changes, something historical will become a thing of the past. The New Mexico Art Museum is known for contemporary art and its second location should start to see renovations early next year in a building near the Railyards.

5. A new episode of the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” is now available on Disney+ and there’s a local tie to the series. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Maria Sandoval from Santa Fe is using her skills on the set of the hit streaming series.

Top Morning Stories