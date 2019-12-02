December 2 Morning Rush: Rock thrown on I-25 damages woman’s windshield

1.Police are searching for the person who’s been throwing rocks at cars on I-25 near Isleta. One victim says it smashed her windshield, leaving her shaken up. Theresa Carabajal says she was driving southbound on I-25 Sunday morning near Isleta Resort and Casino when she heard a loud bang it was a rock. Isleta Police say rock-throwing is common in that area. Carabajal walked away from the incident unharmed.

Full story: Rock thrown on I-25 damages woman’s windshield

2. BCSO says just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle with three people iside at the Walgreens off of Coors and Central. During the stop, the deputy reportedly felt threatened and fired into the vehicle. One person was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay. No deputies were injured in the shooting, BCSO says one person inside the vehicle had a warrant.

Full story: Investigation continues into deputy-involved shooting near Coors, Central

3. It’s a cold morning across NM, make sure to put on your thicker coat. Today is going to be a warmer, dry and calm day. Clouds will start to move overhead for some during the afternoon, but temperatures will be warming up across the state by 5 to almost 20 degrees.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. The family of a woman who was killed in a crash involving the Rail Runner is considering filing a lawsuit. Back in July, 28-year-old Nicole Lopez was killed when police say her car ended up on the tracks near Candelaria and 2nd Street.

Full story: Rail Runner could face possible wrongful death lawsuit following fatal July crash

5. A local Vietnam veteran is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a fire. Now, the New Mexico VBeterans Memorial is helping him get back on his feet. The fire sparked on September 12 torching the home that Rudy Archuleta grew up in. Since then, Archuleta and his dogs have been living in his cold garage with just a cot, hot plate, and wood-burning stove and no bathroom or hot water. The New Mexico Veterans Memorial heard of his story and is now helping out by delivering wood to help him stay warm for now. They plan to help him get a mobile home.

Full story: Veteran living in garage after house fire

Top Morning Stories