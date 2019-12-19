December 19 Morning Rush: NMSP search for car involved in shooting near Governor’s Mansion

1.NMSP are looking for a car they say was involved in a shooting outside the Governor’s Mansion. Deputies report the incident that happened last Wednesday. A gray four-door Nissan passenger car was seen on surveillance video speeding away from the scene after allegedly shooting at another vehicle. A spokesperson with the governor’s office tells the Albuquerque Journal the governor was not home at the time and the shooting could have been intended vandalism.

2. A busy westside intersection that is prone to speeding drivers and dangerous crashes will soon become a lot safer. Residents near Unser and Sage have been asking the city to do more to slow down drivers. Upcoming changes target 86th Street at the intersection of Sapphire Road. Neighbors say crashes have gone into properties. The city has already added new lights and extended sidewalks but soon, it will add a metal guard rail and narrow the lanes. The project will cost about $106,000 and is expected to be completed by February or March.

4. Owners of Albuquerque’s newest small business Harvest Moon Books has a special take on holiday gift-giving. It’s part of a new collective in Nob Hill. The collection on these shelves takes a different approach than most big-box retailers. The owner says she hopes to evolve from the same books many read in school and focus on these up-and-coming writers.

5. The Albuquerque Balloon Museum needs the public’s help finding someone who can help them translate a historic find. The museum now has possession of a letter from Ferdinand Graf Von Zeppelin, the creator of the flying airship. The problem is, they can’t translate it as it’s handwritten in old German. The museum’s curator is hoping someone can help interpret the 105-year-old letter.

Top Morning Stories