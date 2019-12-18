December 18 Morning Rush: Albuquerque mother speaks out at vigil for 4-year-old son

1.The mother of the four-year-old Albuquerque boy who died at an apartment last week is now speaking out. Krista Cruz spoke at a vigil for her son James Dunklee Cruz after he was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Lousiana a week ago. His mother says she was at work and left him with a couple she’s been living with. She believes the man hurt James but she doesn’t know-how. Cruz claims she was working with CYFD to get childcare. Police and CYFD are both investigating but have not released any details.

Full story: Albuquerque mother speaks out at vigil for 4-year-old son

2. The University of New Mexico is scheduled to formally introduce their new head football coach Albuquerque native, Danny Gonzales. The unofficial announcement was made Tuesday night before becoming a safety and punter for the Lobos. He went on to San Diego State before going to Arizona State and in two seasons there, Gonzales helped the Sun Devils make big improvements. Details of the deal between Gonzales and UNM are not known at this time.

Full story: UNM expected to hire ASU’s Danny Gonzales as head football coach

3. This morning is extremely cold again, but temperatures will improve by a few degrees all across the state, by this afternoon for our daytime highs. Winds will be light today, and we will start out sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Along with the new year comes changes in Albuquerque as some businesses will no longer offer plastic bags. In April, Mayor Tim Keller signed an ordinance banning stores from handing out single-use plastic bags. The city says on January 1st they’ll be passing out about $20,000 reusable bags at grocery stores and city facilities. If businesses are found not following the new ordinance, their first offense results in a warning, anything beyond that could be a $250 fine. Only restaurants and dry-cleaners are exempt.

Full story: Shoppers, stores preparing for Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban

5. The art community in Santa Fe is now attracting an international travel company hoping to take tourists off the beaten path. Atlas Obscura takes adventure seekers everywhere from Madagascar to expeditions in the arctic. The company says they want to take tourists directly to the artists working in the community. If you’re looking to explore Santa Fe in a new light, the company has two trips planned in 2020, one in April and one in October.

Full story: International travel company debuting luxury tours through Santa Fe

