December 17 Morning Rush: Family of deceased 4-year-old boy questions home placement

1. Tuesday night, the family of a 4-year-old Albuquerque boy found dead in an apartment will gather for a candlelight vigil. James Dunklee Cruz was found at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last week with two unrelated adults. This summer, the boy was staying with his grandfather but after two months, he was given back to his mother. His grandfather is questioning if his death could’ve been prevented.

Full story: Family of deceased 4-year old boy questions home placement

2. An animal shelter in Santa Fe says more pets are being taken in because their owners can’t have them. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society says in the past year, they’ve seen an increase in owner surrenders and tell the Santa Fe New Mexcian they believe it’s because of the housing market. They say fewer rentals in the city are causing more landlords to ban pets.

Full story: Increase in Santa Fe pet surrenders due to housing market conditions

3. The coldest air of the season is here and continuing to sink in today. Make sure to bundle up! High pressure moves overhead today, keeping skies sunny and winds calmer. Temperatures will gradually warm up starting Wednesday, through the weekend.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Researching your family tree could soon cost you as much as four times what you would pay right now. The U.S. government is proposing raising the fee for things like older military records and old birth certificates from around $130 to $625. It could affect sites like ancestry.cpom and 23andMe which have become increasingly popular. One local genealogist says if that fee goes up, it could discourage people from looking into their family history.

Full story: Family tree fees: Costs for genealogy records could go up by 380% with new proposal

5. The River of Lights is being dubbed one of the best light displays in the country. USA Today just released its top 10 best botanical garden holiday light displays. The River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden ranked 7th.

Full story: River of Lights ranks in USA Today’s top ten Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

Top Morning Stories