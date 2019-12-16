December 16th Morning Rush: Sen. Richard Martinez DWI trial expected to begin Monday

1. The trial for the state lawmaker accused of driving drunk is scheduled to begin Monday. In June Senator Richard Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after rear-ending another car in Espanola. Martinez’s two-day trial is slated to start Monday in Santa Fe. If he’s found guilty on both charges he could face a maximum of 180 days in jail.

Full Story: DWI trial expected to begin for Sen. Martinez

2. City Councilor Diane Gibson wants the city to waive fees associated with the investigation into Attorney Mary Han’s death. Han was among the most well-known civil rights attorneys in Albuquerque. She died from carbon monoxide poisoning at her home in 2010. Police say it was suicide, but the family claimed murder and say the Albuquerque Police Department botched the investigation. The family sued and lost. Then the city went after the family for court costs. Gibson says waiving a total of about 5,000 is a way for everyone to move on. The issue will go before the council at Monday night’s meeting.

Full Story: Councilor wants city to drop costs associated with Mary Han lawsuits

3. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are still in effect Monday morning until 11 a.m. Light snow is possible, with a dusting to 3 inches more snow possible, especially in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Monday.

Full Story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. There’s a new phone scam targeting New Mexicans. State Police says it has received reports of cases of so-called virtual kidnappings. The victims are told over the phone that their relative has been kidnapped and the scammers then demand a ransom. New Mexico State Police say anyone who receives these calls should hang up, contact the alleged victim and don’t give away any identifying information.

Full Story: NMSP warns of phone scam

5. Roadrunner Food Bank will be helping out a number of families in need Monday by hosting their holiday mobile food pantry. The pantry will help families get the groceries they need for the upcoming holiday. The food distribution begins at 9 a.m. outside the Alamosa Health Center in the South Valley. Food is handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The non-profit expects to help around 400 families Monday.

Full Story: Roadrunner Food Bank holds holiday mobile food distribution

Morning’s Top Stories