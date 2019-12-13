December 13 Morning: APD launches ‘Metro 15’ targeting top criminals in Albuquerque

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is now naming 15 of their most wanted criminals in the metro as part of a new approach called Metro 15. The suspects on the list are wanted for everything from battery on a peace officer to burglary and speeding. Last year, we saw one of those suspects in action when police say John Trujillo led officers on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle, even ramming into a cruiser. Trujillo is not wanted in that case but has six other warrants.

Full story: APD launches ‘Metro 15’ targeting worst criminals in Albuquerque

2. The technology for riders to track ART buses appears to be a work in progress. Currently, the city has three different ART apps but only one of those is actually working. The old ABQ RIDE app from App City Life is the one that’s tracking ART buses. Users just have to pick the 777 and 766 routes to begin tracking but the option titled Albuquerque Rapid Transit doesn’t actually work. The two newer apps are still in development.

Full story: City’s ART bus tracking app to change soon

3. Temperatures are on the rise today, and most of the state will be 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. However, the wind is expected to pick up today, especially along the east-central plains. Wind will gust between 40-50 mph, and a wind advisory is in place from 10 AM – 4 PM. We are also bracing for the next winter storm which will impact the northern mountains.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Just a little over a week away from the New Mexico Bowl and the game still is without a title sponsor. This will be the second year in a row that the game will be without a title sponsor but officials say they’re moving forward. Back in October, ESPN Sports cut ties with the Albuquerque film production company Dreamhouse Productions after reports questioning the company’s background. Officials would tell KRQE how many people they expect to be in the stands this year. The New Mexico Bowl is set for Saturday, December 21.

Full story: New Mexico Bowl officials optimistic despite lack of title sponsor

5. A hit Broadway musical is coming to the Popejoy stage for the first time. Based at Joe’s Pie Diner, “Waitress” the musical centers on waitress and pie extraordinaire Jenna, who finds herself in an abusive marriage with a surprise pregnancy. The show’s music and lyrics are written by Grammy-nominated Sara Bareilles and the crew says there’s a part of the show everyone can relate to. There are five performances until the show wraps up on Sunday.

Full story: Find out ‘what baking can do’ this weekend with ‘Waitress’ at Popejoy Hall

Top Morning Stories