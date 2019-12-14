December 13 Evening Rush: New APD crime stats, 6th ART crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today