December 12th Morning Rush: Mom warns of scammer using phony police credentials

1. An Albuquerque mother is warning the public about scammers. She says she was scammed by someone claiming to be an officer and it almost worked because he told her that her daughter was in danger. Kassandra Barela says the unknown caller was so convincing and that he identified himself as Albuquerque Police Officer Mendez. He claimed to be with Barela’s young daughter saying she hit her head. As she was heading to her daughter’s school his story got fishy. He told her to meet him at a store saying he was with her son now. That’s when she went into a fire station for help and the scammer ended the call.

Full Story: Albuquerque mom warns of scammer using phony police credentials, threats to children

2. A piece of land in the North Valley has neighbors at war with a county commissioner. At a meeting Wednesday night, county commissioners unanimously approved $1.5 million in funding to develop Sandia Ranch. The land sits north of Osuna on Edith. Neighbors say Commissioner Debbie O’Malley pulled a fast one on them with plans to build a school there. They worry the school will bring traffic and take away agricultural opportunities. O’Malley says as of now, there is no agreement between the county and school but that she is pursuing the possibility.

Full Story: Neighbors concerned about ‘back door deal’ in Sandia Ranch resolution

3. Bundle up Thursday morning. Most New Mexicans are waking up with temperatures below freezing. Southeast New Mexico is dealing with dense fog again, and an advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunshine is expected across the entire state Thursday, and because of that, temperatures will warm up a bit from the previous day.

Full Story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque Public Schools is giving parents a chance to voice their opinions on for a new set of student handbook rules which covers everything from policies on electronics to dress code. So far cell phone use has been the most controversial topic. The current policy calls for cell phones to be turned off and out of sight, but concerns were raised about students still using them to record incidents during school hours. Some parents were upset when school officials would take the phones for days at a time. Friday, Dec. 13 is the deadline for suggestions.

Full Story: Albuquerque school district taking parent input on APS student handbook

5. A New Mexico art show is going beyond your typical paintings and sculptures, and instead combining art and fashion. “A World of Wearable Art’ is now open to the public. It’s one of the main fundraisers for the Placitas Community Library. What’s unique about this exhibit is you can take the pieces out into the public. Sixteen artists are behind this year’s show, which features everything from jackets and hats to jewelry and purses. All the items are for sale.

Full Story: ‘A World of Wearable Art’: Placitas library exhibit combining art and fashion

Morning’s Top Stories