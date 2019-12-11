December 11 Morning Rush: City wants to shut down property attracting homeless camps, crime

1.A problem property in northeast Albuquerque has city leaders and local businesses fed up and now they’re calling for it to come down. The spot near I-40 and San Mateo is a hotspot for crime, trash, and homeless. The city says over the years, there have been nearly 50 calls for service costing the city time and resources. Since the owner hasn’t fixed the problem, the city wants to demolish it. The city’s planning department says the council will make a decision at the beginning of the year on whether the building will be condemned.

Full story: City wants to shut down property attracting homeless camps, crime

2. Designs are underway for a new tower at UNM Hospital. The new multi-story hospital tower is set to be built among Lomas Boulevard near Yale just west of the Pavillion building. Plans call for 96 beds, including 24 intensive care unit beds, a new emergency department, imaging facilities and a brand new surgical suite. UNM is also planning to build a new parking garage that would be five times the size of the current one. UNM says they are looking to spend a maximum of $385 million.

Full story: UNM reveals plans for new hospital tower, parking garage

3. This morning is foggy across the east, southeast and southwest sides of the state. Dense fog may also freeze fog in spots, causing icy road conditions in SW NM. Today is going to be cloudier for all and breezier east. We will all stay dry through tomorrow, and the next big system will bring snow to the northern mountains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. The pothole-ridden interchange of Cesar Chavez and I-25 won’t be getting a fix anytime soon. The Department of Transportation says drainage issues are to blame for the deteriorating roadway at I-25 and Cesar Chavez but before any repaving projects are done, officials say they need to figure out what’s causing the problems. Transportation officials are also eyeing a major project at the Gibson interchange by 2024.

Full story: DOT responds to increasing number of potholes, cracks along busy Albuquerque interchange

5. An elderly Albuquerque woman is thanking the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office for its generosity. A woman named Bernice accidentally called DA special agent, Kyle Hartstock four times thinking she was calling a medical supply store. After leaving a voicemail, Hartstock called her back and found out she was in need of a walker so she could go to her grandson’s wedding. Instead of telling her she had the wrong number, special agents and analysts decided to find the walker for her. Eight employees with the district attorney’s office delivered the walker to Bernice on Tuesday.

Full story: Telephone mix-up leads to a big surprise for elderly Albuquerque woman

Top Morning Stories