December 10 Morning Rush: Bernalillo County DA creates new warrant tracking ‘Fugitive Finder’ app

1.With crime plaguing the metro area, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office will soon roll out a new app to help officers find people with warrants faster. The new Fugitive Finder app is designed to take all current data including names, pictures, and last known locations and map out that information for officers. The app which was built by programmers in the district attorney’s office is nearly ready to be launched. Once it’s done, programmers can share the technology with other police departments in New Mexico.

Full story: Bernalillo County DA creates new warrant tracking ‘Fugitive Finder’ app

2. UNM’s Board of Regents is expected to meet to discuss a buyout for former Lobo football coach Bob Davie. Last month it was announced that UNM Athletics would cut ties with Davie.

Full story: UNM Board of Regents expected to decide Bob Davie’s buyout

3. Rain showers are moving out of southeast NM this morning, and the clouds will move out too as a cold front moves off to Texas. High pressure will move overhead, keeping skies sunny across the entire state. Winds will be slightly breezy across the east-central plains, but fairly light for the rest of NM. The weather is staying dry until the weekend.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A middle school student is facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. The incident happened on Monday at Truman Middle School in the South Valley. The gun was taken from the student’s backpack after it was reported to school staff by another student.

Full story: APS: Gun found in backpack of middle school student

5. Five military families are on the trip of a lifetime at Walt Disney World thanks to a special partnership called “The Snowball Express” that honors New Mexico families whose loved ones died serving the country.

Full story: New Mexico families of fallen military sent on Snowball Express to Disney World

Top Morning Stories