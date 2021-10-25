Death of inmate under investigation at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the death of an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday evening. Details are limited but county officials say the inmate was killed during a fight in one of the cells.
Story Continues Below
- New Mexico: Body found outside of Las Cruces identified
- Weather: Strong winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday
- Albuquerque: Ethics complaint filed against Stop the Stadium group
- Don’t Miss: Roswell football team helps driver in rollover crash
The sheriff’s office and MDC are investigating. KRQE News 13 will provide any updates as soon as they become available.