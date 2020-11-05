Death investigation on Albuquerque’s westside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating after a body was found on the west side Wednesday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coors and Irving where there was a fire behind a Taco Bell, that’s where they found one person dead.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Latest Local News