ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are looking into a death. Homicide detectives are involved in the investigation.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, officers responded to the area near Coors and Central for gunshot reports around 8:48 p.m.

A dead person was found at the scene with a “potential gunshot wound.”

No suspects have been apprehended, and authorities are investigating.