ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council President wants to know if you would like to see the Albuquerque Police Department defunded.

"If you look at APD's budget, there are big chunks of their budget that don't deal directly with 911 calls or investigating family disturbance or rape kits, lots of that work we have given to police because we didn't have anywhere else to put it, so part of defunding police is taking those services out, like mental health services," said City Council President Pat Davis.