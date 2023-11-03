ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

APD says officers were sent to the area of Central Ave. and Laguayra Dr. around 5 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found one person who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Police say the victim was conscious when officers arrived, but died from their injuries on scene. Police say there is no known witness or suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (505) 242-COPS (2677)