Deadline to select, change party to vote in the primary election is May 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is reminding residents that only registered Democrats, Republicans, and Libertarians can vote in the Primary Election. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover reminds voters that New Mexico has a closed primary election system and independent voters who want to vote must change or select their party.

“Independent voters who intend to participate in the 2020 primary election, your deadline to select a major political party is Monday, May 5, 2020,” said Stover in a press release. “May 5 is also the deadline for voters to change their party. There are no exceptions. So please, update your voter registration no later than May 5, 2020.”

Registered voters can change or select their party online by visiting the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Voter Services website.

