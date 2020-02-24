Deadline Hollywood bringing first-ever ‘Hot Spots’ film conference to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new conference series celebrating the best in filming outside of Hollywood is making its inaugural stop in the Duke City. Deadline Hollywood is choosing Albuquerque as its first “Hot Spots” stop in March.

“They want to shine a light on cities outside of Los Angeles that have a really strong production industry,” said Amber Dodson, film liaison for the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development. “Deadline looks internationally for these other hot spots and we are the chosen city.”

Albuquerque is the inaugural stop. Dodson says that means big business for the area.

“We know when Deadline shines a light on Albuquerque, people are going to watch, they’re going to listen and take note,” said Dodson. “It really puts us on the map.”

The three-day conference will feature a number of industry leaders, including actors who have filmed here before. Featured guests include RJ Mitte who played Walter Jr. on “Breaking Bad” and Jeanine Mason of The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico”. They’re just a few productions helping New Mexico stand out in the industry.

Deadline tells us they chose New Mexico because of the movie boom here and the potential for continued growth.

“Hot Spots is all about shining a light on Hollywood filming locations outside of Hollywood. And we think there is no better place to launch this exciting new event than New Mexico,” said Stacey Farish, General Manager of Deadline Hollywood. ” Deadline chose New Mexico because the entertainment industry is already booming, and we believe there is tremendous potential for continued growth.”

“Hot Spots is really a conference for Hollywood decision-makers to come and experience and learn about Albuquerque and surrounding areas,” said Dodson. “This conference is really about showcasing all of the assets we have to offer — production, everything from our incentive, our tax incentive, our crew, our locations, our production support businesses. everything else, our weather, our landscapes, our talent pool.”

From giving showrunners and studio heads an inside look at the state’s incentives to highlighting the state’s beautiful landscape that can be used in productions, Dodson says the conference is a good sign for what’s to come in 2020.

“We’re on a roll and we could not be happier,” said Dodson.

The conference will be held from March 7-9 at Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque. Hot Spots’ next conference destination has not been announced yet.