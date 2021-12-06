Deadline for first half of property tax in Bernalillo County is Dec. 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is reminding residents the first half of their property tax is due on Friday, Dec. 10. The due date is normally in November, but it was delayed this year so voters could decide on a mill levy question during the election.

You do technically have until January 10 to make your payment without getting a penalty. The second half tax payment is due on April 10, 2022, and the final payment is on May 10, 2022.

Property Tax Payment Options:

Property owners can pay online at www.bernco.gov/treasurer or drop your check or money order along with your payment coupon by mail to:

Bernalillo County Treasurer PO Box 27800 Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800 Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave SW, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free customer parking is available in the lot at Fifth and Silver SW.

Check or money order payments can also be deposited at one of many convenient and secure drop boxes around the county, or any branch of Rio Grande Credit Union. County drop boxes: Fifth and Marquette NW, Village of Tijeras Offices, Paradise Hills Community Center, Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, and Westside Community Center. Boxes are identified with the county seal.

Property tax owners who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged by the county to call 505-468-7031 or email the Treasurer’s Office at treasurers@bernco.gov to make payment arrangements. View property taxes online at bernco.gov/treasurer.