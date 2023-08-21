ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone who wants to run for an open Albuquerque Public Schools board seat has until August 29 to file for candidacy. APS has three open seats for the November ballot.

Candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy and a sworn statement of interest to the county clerk. Seats in District one, two and four are up for grabs. All candidates must live in the district the represent. The election will be held November 7. For more information on filing for candidacy, click here.