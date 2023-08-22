ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering a monthly property tax payment program in which owners can pay their property taxes on a monthly basis rather than on the typical twice-yearly payment schedule. There is no service charge to partake in the program, but the August 31, 2023, deadline to apply for this option is quickly approaching.

According to the county, the program is:

Ideal for taxpayers on a budget

Helpful for homeowners with high tax bills

Perfect for proprietors with multiple properties

Comforting for property taxpayers with no escrow with a mortgage company

Free with no service fees to participate

Easy to set up automated bank withdrawals

Those who would like to apply for the program can sign up using the form at this link. To learn more about the program, click here.