ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A heads-up for runners: Early registration for the Duke City Marathon closes Monday.

This is the 40th year of the event, and those participating will receive a special coin for the anniversary.

You can pick a 5K, 10K, half, or full marathon.

If you don’t register before Monday, the price will increase.

You can register at any Big 5 stores in Albuquerque, El Paso, or in southern Colorado.

