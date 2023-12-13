ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city workers were out at Coronado Park Wednesday making way for a new fire station. The Woodland Division of Albuquerque Fire Rescue didn’t waste the opportunity to get in some tree-cutting practice. They’re offering the firewood for free to seniors over 60 years old.

Even the stumps are going to be left intact for artists to carve at a late date. “This is, as the mayor mentioned the future site of new fire station four. The old fire station four is behind you guys. It’s one of the older stations. Built in the 50’s. We’re getting a new facility. Probably a 4-bay station,” said Lt. Jason Fejer, Public Information Officer for AFR.

The city hopes to break ground on Station Four in July of 2024 and construction is expected to last 14 months.