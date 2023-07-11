ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The El Paso Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is proud to host its third DEA Citizen’s Academy in the Albuquerque area. Through this unique opportunity, qualified participants from the community will gain an in-depth understanding of the DEA.

Planned course topics include an overview of DEA operations, a region-specific intelligence briefing, DEA laboratory operations, local investigative trends; prescription drug diversion and abuse, raid training and execution, weapons familiarization and Operation Engage. The academy program will be of six sessions. The event will be held August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque District Office, 2660 Fritts Crossing SE.

Space is limited, and applicants will be required to complete a conflict of interest form and an indemnification/hold harmless agreement in order to participate. Those interested in attending the DEA Citizens Academy can request an application from Community Outreach Specialist Michelle Rincón by email at Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov. You can also reach her at cell number (915) 479-2540. For more information visit abqdea.gov.