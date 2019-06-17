Day three of Senior Games makes waves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Day three of the Senior Games kicked off Sunday and a New Mexico native is already making big waves.

Phillip Djang from Las Cruces took first place in the 100-yard backstroke race at the West Mesa Aquatic Center. The results are still pending, but the seven-time Senior Games participant says he’s racing for his mother who’s battling Alzheimer’s.

“It’s out of motivation and out of love. It’s a real privilege to be able to represent my mom and have her in my heart as I go through all these events,” said Djang.

At last check, Florida is leading the medal count with 30 but New Mexico is in third with 24.

Related Coverage: