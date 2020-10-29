Day of the Tread riders helping support local non-profits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have been working around the clock this week, making sure roads are safe around the state following that historic snowstorm. One Albuquerque man is doing his part to also help out.

Steve Ellis is the neighbor you would love to have during a snowstorm. The 53-year-old said for the last ten years whenever there's a big storm in the metro, he takes it upon himself to clear snow on the walking and jogging trails around his northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.