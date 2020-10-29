Day of the Tread riders helping support local non-profits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s gone virtual this year, but organizers are still encouraging you to get out and bike for Day of the Tread. Instead of going on one day, riders have until Nov. 1 to complete their goals. They can choose from seven to 100 miles of riding to support local children and family non-profits.

