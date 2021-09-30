Day of the Tread partners with local nonprofits for 15th annual event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead-Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Changes are being made this year with extra events and benefits to various nonprofits. The event takes place on Oct. 24 starting at the Sawmill District and ending in Old Town. In addition to the cycling event, there will also be a costume contest, 4k walk, and a post-event party. For more information, visit the Day of the Tread website.

