Day of the Tread partners with local nonprofits for 15th annual event

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is hiring up to 200 associates at its Los Lunas Distribution Center. They're looking for order fillers and truck drivers.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend the hiring event on Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Distribution Center at 670 Los Morros Rd. in Los Lunas. Attendees will learn about available jobs, benefits, the application process, and more. Those wanting to apply to be a driver should apply online.