ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead, Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels and the 16th-annual event is just around the corner. The event benefits various nonprofit organizations serving New Mexico’s children and will take place on October 23, 2022.

Event organizer Tom Parker says there are many ways people can get involved. “We have distances of seven miles, all the way up to 100,” says Parker. “This year, [for the] second year, we have a 4k fun walk that starts at Sawmill District.”

Joanie Griffin is the event organizer and says the season inspired her to start Day of the Tread. “Fall in Albuquerque has got to be the best season; it’s ideal for cycling, also for walking,” says Griffin. “So it’s just a really fun celebration.”