‘Day of Remembrance’ to honor those lost to homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are gathering Thursday to honor loved ones who were murdered. The annual Day of Remembrance is happening on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza. The event is hosted by a group called Robbed New Mexico founded by Nicole Chavez after her son Jaydon Chavez-Silver was gunned down during a drive-by at a house party in 2015.

It comes in an especially violent year for Albuquerque when the city has already blown past the homicide record from all previous years. The group invites anyone who wants to remember a murdered loved one to bring pictures and candles. They can also send in the person’s name and date of death beforehand to robdnewmexico@gmail.com.