‘Day of Caring Scavenger Hunt’ to help several central New Mexico nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  United Way of Central New Mexico is hosting its first Day of Caring Scavenger Hunt Saturday, August 22. The event aims to provide families a safe and socially distanced opportunity to learn more about the work on nonprofits in the community. The scavenger hunt will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cost $15 per person or $50 for a group of five.

A number of health and human service agencies will host activities that range from the artistic, such as making a mask; to volunteering on a small project, like writing encouraging notes for an agency’s clients; to “just for fun,” such as a bingo game. Several organizations will also be accepting donations, including canned goods, art supplies for young adults, school supplies and children’s underwear.

People can register individually or in a group of no more than five. Face masks will be provided, and safety and cleaning procedures will be in place. Participants will be directed to a location to start their experience, where a packet of information will be delivered safely to their car.

