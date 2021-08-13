Day 2 of Elexus Groves trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury is hearing from some of the Albuquerque Police Department officers who were first to the scene of a crash that killed a mother and daughter, allegedly at the hands of car theft. Shaunna Arredando-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee Boling were killed. Elexus Groves, who was only 21 at the time, faces two murder charges in the deadly crash.

Taking the stand earlier, was an APD detective who got emotional while describing the crash scene. Another office says the van, driven by Groves with Paul Garcia in the passenger seat was driving erratically. Groves faces life in prison if convicted.