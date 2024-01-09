ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit highlighting the genius of Leonardo da Vinci is coming to Albuquerque. Da Vinci Machines, The Exhibition is set to open at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History at the end of January.

The exhibit is billed as an interactive experience with full-size machines including the hang glider, the spring-powered car, and the air screw (a precursor to the helicopter). Director of Communications for the museum Bernadette Robin says it’ll be a real celebration of the man. “He really was somebody who had keen scientific observations and solutions to problems back then that have also translated well to our modern life,” Robin says.

Courtesy National Museum of Nuclear History & Science

The touring exhibition company Artisans of Florence in partnership with the Museum of Leonardo da Vinci in Florence is bringing it to the Duke City. Artisans of Florence have been making great strides in interactive educational exhibitions since the 1960s. They practice forensic archaeology, i.e. reconstructing ancient and lost technology.

The nuclear museum says children will be able to build their own parachute or airscrew. The exhibit will also include high-quality canvases of Da Vinci’s most famous artworks including the Mona Lisa and Vitruvian Man.

Da Vinci Machines, The Exhibition opens on January 27 and runs until May 16 at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History at 601 Eubank Blvd SE in Albuquerque. The exhibit is included in your museum admission price. More information is available on the museum’s website.