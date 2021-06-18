‘Dave Gives Back’ campaign raises awareness for SAR missions

WATCH: Full interview with Maureen Cook with Dave Gives Back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2016, a husband and father went missing in the mountain range near Aspen, Colorado. Suddenly, Search & Rescue (SAR) became the family’s lifeline. As a result, the Dave Gives Back campaign was born. Solely created to raise awareness and support for SAR missions, an incredibly important but often overlooked necessity.

Right now, Dave Gives Back is selling merchandise with 100% of the proceeds going directly to SAR organizations dedicated to rescuing, recovery, and mountain safety education. The public can also make monetary donations by visiting their website at davegivesback.org.

