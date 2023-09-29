ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark announced the dates for their annual Harvest Festival. It will take place on October 7 and 8 at the Botanic Garden.

Local bands will perform on multiple stages between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day. There will also be face painting, photo ops, and an artisan market.

Food available will include BBQ and loaded apple wedges from the Shark Reef Cafe. Cider will also be available for purchase, made from apples from the Botanic Garden.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. It’ll cost $12 for adults and $6 for children between ages 3 and 12 and seniors age 65+. Children under three are free. If you’re a member of the New Mexico BioPark Society, ticket prices will be 50% off.