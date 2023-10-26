ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muertos y Marigolds will be hosting its 31st annual South Valley Marigold Parade and Celebration on Nov. 5.

The theme of this year’s event is “El Año de los Santos: Keep Our Kids Off Our Altars.” The event will feature a non-motorized procession. Bikes, skateboards, wagons, carts, Razor-like scooters, wheelchairs, and walking floats are all welcome. Procession participants must be in calavera face paint or a mask and be decorated with marigolds (real, paper, or other materials).

There will also be music, food, car clubs, family activities, and art vendors at the Rio Bravo State Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and free. No alcohol and no animals, besides service animals, are allowed on the premises.