ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s nine-speed cameras have already captured 350,000 drivers doing at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. Still, even after thousands of warnings and citations issued, speeders don’t seem to be slowing down.

“Them breezing by at all hours of the day is kind of annoying but can’t really do much about it anyway. Just people hauling butt down the road. I guess they’re late,” said Albuquerque resident James Miller.

The two cameras on Gibson near Washington have been live since May 25, along with the camera at Montgomery and Eubank, but people who frequent the busy Gibson corridor say the 40-mile-an-hour limit appears to only be a suggestion for most drivers, with dozens doing more than a hundred miles an hour on. “The speed limits have more often than not been adhered to,” said another concerned Albuquerque resident, Anthony Nichogi.

As of late May, the automated speed enforcement camera on eastbound Gibson recorded a top speed of 150 miles an hour — that’s 110 miles over the limit. A shocking 185 thousand vehicles were captured going at least 10 miles over the limit on both east and westbound Gibson.

After checking online court records to see if police had written speeding tickets along the Gibson corridor over the past couple of weeks, we couldn’t find any. “I think in the three years I’ve been here almost, we’ve only seen two or three actually pulled over here,” said Nichogi.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson says the cameras allow officers to focus on other areas but added the traffic unit would use data from the cameras to come up with a plan for more live speed enforcement. The city says it’s also too early to tell if the cameras are slowing drivers down.

“They are a long-term solution, and it’s going to take some time to make some strides in terms of speeding within the area,” said Department of Municipal Development Spokesperson Scott Cilke.

As of a couple of weeks ago, more than two million people have been driven by the current nine cameras around the city. Only 15 percent of them were going the speed limit. The city has only mailed out around 4,000 citations from the speed cameras, only targeting the worst of the worst. Three more cameras will be going up soon, including one at Central and Tingley later this week. The other two are still being determined.